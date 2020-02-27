Home

Ryan Douglas Elyea


1978 - 09
1 year, 12 months, 52 weeks, 8,760 hours, 525,949 mins, 3,153,600 seconds Missing you Dear Ryan The moment you left me, My heart split right in two, One side filled with memories, The other side died with you. My heart still aches with sadness, Secret tears still flow, What it meant to lose you No one will ever know. The time we spent together, The happiness, the fun, Once again I feel the pain Of life without my son. It's said that times a healer, I'm not sure this is true, There's not a day Dear Ry, That I don't cry for you. Forever & always in our hearts Until we meet again Love Mom & Glen xoxo
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 27, 2020
