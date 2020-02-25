Home

Ryan Elyea


1978 - 09
Ryan Elyea In Memoriam
To A Very Special Nephew If I could send a postcard, To Heaven up above, I'd tell you that I miss you, and seal it with my love, Pain could fill a thousand pages, but what good would that do, Because the only thing I long for, is to get one back from you. So if the angels are listening, every time I pray, I hope they send the message, that I miss you everyday, For now I'll keep the postcard here, I hope you understand, Please keep watching over me, until I deliver it by hand. Always in our hearts Love Sue, Jack and Family
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 25, 2020
