Sally (Hamelin) McIntosh
After a brief courageous battle to retain her independence, following hip & gall bladder surgery, Sally passed away on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge, at the age of 84 years. Sally, beloved wife of the late Wally McIntosh. Dear sister of Jayne (Jack) Dwyer both predeceased. She is also loved and will be sadly missed by her niece Tracey Dwyer, nephews Mike (Lori) Martin, Jimmy (Judy) Martin and great aunt to Nick, Brian, Derek, Kristi and Hailey. As per Sally's wishes there will be no Services and Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to the SPCA - Orillia Branch would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 24, 2020.
