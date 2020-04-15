Home

Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
Sally Pearce

Sally Pearce Obituary
Passed away at Royal Victoria Hospital on Monday, April 13, 2020 in her 84th year. Beloved wife of the late Roy Pearce. Dear Mother of Bruce (predeceased)(Heather), Brenda (Rob Jasper), Brian (Roseanne), Blair (Lisa). Proud Grandmother of Bruce, Jeremy, Charlie, Jaime, Ashleigh, Katherine and Karen. And a Great Grandmother to Corey, Justin, Jordan, Jonathan, Jase, Jaxen and Aria. Interment Elmvale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 15, 2020
