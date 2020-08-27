(Owner-Operator of Battalia Fruit & Produce; Range Officer of the Orillia Gun Club) Passed away unexpectedly at home, Orillia, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in his 65th year. Loving father of Chloe Battalia (Brad) and Courtney Battalia (Justin) and survived by the mother of his children Cindy Battalia. Loved Papa of Mack. Predeceased by his parents Victor and Rose Battalia. Dear brother of Mary (Paul) Connor. Sal will be missed by his former brother-in-law Dwayne Johnson and his nephews, their families and friends. A Private Graveside Service will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery, Orillia on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 (Today) at 2 pm. Due to a restricted number of attendee's at the Cemetery, those that wish to attend the Service can RSVP to email battaliafamily@gmail.com. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Orillia Gun Club would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com