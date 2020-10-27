1/1
Samuel Thomas LANGMAN
1947-06-06 - 2020-10-24
Passed away on the farm suddenly on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 73 years of age. Sam Langman of Elmvale, devoted husband of 50 years of Wendy (nee Bell). Proud father of Robin (Dave) Roberts, Ginger (Derick) Tsang, Luke (Heidi) Langman and special parent to Kyle May (Cally). Energetic, fun-loving and playful grandfather of Nicole, Mark (Roberts), Skyler, Crystal (Aiden), Isabelle (Tsang), Abbie, Caleb, William, Annalee (Langman). Lovingly remembered by sister Gail (Garnet) Peacock, June (Bob) Faint, Ross (Debbie) Langman and in-laws Joan (survived by Ed Hammett), Jack (predeceased by Edith Bell). Sam will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and church family. The North Simcoe GRAIN Project brought together his faith, love of farming and his generosity and Christian values. Sam was a well-loved member of St John's United Church where he gladly served with his time, talents, energy and vision. A private family graveside service will be held at Allenwood Cemetery. If you wish to make a donation in Sam's memory please consider supporting The North Simcoe GRAIN Project and St John's United Church, Elmvale. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
