August 22, 1940 - March 14, 2020 Peacefully passed at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Predeceased by her parents James and Edna Fraser. Beloved wife of the late Gary (2004). Loving mother of Pamela and the late Craig. Proud grandma of Samantha, Joshua, Cole and Devon. Will be missed by extended family members and dear friends. A Celebration of Sandra's life will occur in the future. Memorial donations in Sandra's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to a SPCA foundation and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 18, 2020
