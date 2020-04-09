Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra FORGET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra FORGET

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra FORGET Obituary
It is with profound sorrow we announce Sandie Forget (nee Saulnier) at the age of 62, passed away peacefully on April 3rd, 2020 with her loving husband of 43 wonderful years by her side. Sandie will be remembered by her husband Howard Forget; her daughters: Alicia (Jake), Chantelle (Marc), Callie (Scott), and her son Justin; her grandchildren: Aidan, Serena, Jaxson, Jasper, Leo, Avery, Logan, and Addison; as well as her sister Debbie (Keith). She is predeceased by her father Robert, mother Rita, and brother Gord. In memory of Sandie, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland). Online condolences may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -