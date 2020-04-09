|
|
It is with profound sorrow we announce Sandie Forget (nee Saulnier) at the age of 62, passed away peacefully on April 3rd, 2020 with her loving husband of 43 wonderful years by her side. Sandie will be remembered by her husband Howard Forget; her daughters: Alicia (Jake), Chantelle (Marc), Callie (Scott), and her son Justin; her grandchildren: Aidan, Serena, Jaxson, Jasper, Leo, Avery, Logan, and Addison; as well as her sister Debbie (Keith). She is predeceased by her father Robert, mother Rita, and brother Gord. In memory of Sandie, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland). Online condolences may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 9, 2020