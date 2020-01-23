|
Lambe, Sandra Gail It is with a sad heart to announce the passing of our dear mother, sister and aunt Sandra Lambe, peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Sunday January 19th, 2020 in her 77 year. Beloved wife of the late Nelson Lambe. Loving mother of Elizabeth Wigg, and Robin Campbell. Cherished grandmother of 2 grandchildren. Dear sister of Ellen Burke (Len) both predeceased, Clare Campbell (Heather) both predeceased, Carol Healy (Edmond), Gloria Fitch (Allan) both predeceased, Sharon Scott (George) and Valerie Wood (Ken). Sandra was an eager participant in the many family gatherings of barbeques and bingo games. She will be remembered by her soft demeanor, happy smile and always concerned where her purse was. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews and friends. Sandra's passing has left an unfillable void in our close-knit family and we will always have her with us in spirit. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E. Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020