Passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 77. Sandra Holmes (nee Rickard), beloved wife of Lorne Holmes of 59 years. Loving mother of Nadine Zeldovich, Michelle Holmes, and Angela Holmes. Cherished grandmother of Alexander, Michael, Tyler, Sara and Joshua. Dear sister of Susan Cole (Eric) and John Richard (Debbie). Sandra will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her friends and family. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Sandra's life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E. Orillia (705) 327 0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca