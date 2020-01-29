Home

Sandra Jean Seedhouse

Sandra Jean Seedhouse Obituary
It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to the beautiful Sandra Jean (nee Vollick), 76, who sadly passed away at her home on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Sandy was the beloved daughter of Bill and Laura Vollick of Orillia. Her amazing style, beauty and fun-loving sense of humour will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She loved to read and write beautiful letters to her loved ones. Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Al Coones; sons Craig (Candice), and Jim (Dawn); loving stepdaughters Krista Bogiatzis (George), Stephanie Coones (Franz); stepson Jeremy (Paul), and six grandchildren: Lily and Grace Seedhouse, Nick, and Sam Bogiatzis, and Josh and Ben Friars. A small family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to Hospice Muskoka or Heart & Stroke Foundation greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 29, 2020
