Sandra Thompson BIRD
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 31, 2020 in her 77th year. Beloved wife of the late Howard Bird. Loving mother of Nicky Thompson (Mike Wood), Damon Thompson ( Debbie), Jeremy Thompson (Rana) and Jim Bird (Debbie). Loved grandma of Jordan, Janessa, Merissa, Ryder, Julian, Jacob, Emma, Natalie, Ryan and great-grandma of Landon. Dear sister of James Bell. Sandy will be fondly remembered by her best friend Linda McCullough, and the family express their heartfelt thanks for her love and support of mom. A celebration of Sandra's life will be planned for a later date. If so desired memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Fdn. would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 4, 2020.
