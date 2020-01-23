Home

Sarah (Sally) CURRY

Passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020, at home at the age of 92. Adored wife of the late Robert Andrew Curry beloved mother of Jane ( Alex), Late Kathy (Barnard), Connie (John) grandmother to Michelle, Banard Jr., Blake, Travis, Erin and Dustin great-grandmother of Averie, levi, and Quynn There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Barrie Legion 410 St. Vincent Barrie, Ontario (enter off Ferris Lane behind Gas station from 1-4)
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020
