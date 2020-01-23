|
|
January 24, 2017 In loving memory of a dear wife, mother, grandmother and friend. It is so hard to believe that three years have passed without you. Memories keep you forever close in our hearts. Never Forgotten I think of things you used to say And all that you would do. At some point, every single day, My thoughts will turn to you. To lose you was a bitter wrench, The pain cut to my core. I cried until my tears ran out And then I cried some more. This wouldn't be your wish for me That I'd be ever sad So I try to remind myself Of happy times we had. I know I can't be with you now And you can't be with me But safe inside my heart you'll stay; That's where you'll always be. Always loved, forever remembered by her husband Myles, her children Myles Howe and Brenda Foote, Sarah (Sally) and Ron Docherty, Donna and Vic Nesbitt, David and April Howe, Tina and Michael Leroux, and all of her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020