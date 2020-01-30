|
|
Mundell; Scott Passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, PEI on Saturday, January 25th, 2020, in his 62 year. Scott Mundell, loving father of Nick and Jessie Mundell. Dear son of Connie Woodward (husband Roger) and the late Jack Mundell. Also loved by his grandchildren Mason, Scarlet, Holden, Vivienne, Iris & Oliver. Brother of John (wife Judy), Joanne Walcott (husband Chuck), Shelley Harrison (husband Tom predeceased), Marcia Mundell (Paul Pankhurst), Michele Mundell, Mark (Alicia Sotero) and step-brother of Debbie Woodward and Brian Woodward. Will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and their families. Cremation has taken place. Friends and relatives are invited to meet the family at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N., Orillia on Friday, February 7th from 6 - 8 pm, and then on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 from 1 pm until time of Memorial Service at 2 pm. If desired, memorial donations to the Mariposa House Hospice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 30, 2020