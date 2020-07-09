At home on Friday, June 26th, 2020, Scott Webster passed away at the age 66. Husband of 40 years to Sarah, loving father to Jess and Dan, and cherished brother to Lynn and Allan. Predeceased by his parents (Velma and James) and Brother (Allan). Scott was born and raised in Toronto, and at the age of 23 he planted his roots in the Township of Oro Medonte. On April 2nd, 1979, Scott started his career with Bell Canada as a service technician, retiring on August 3rd, 2009 with the title of Regional Manager of Operations. During his time at Bell Canada, Scott found immense joy in his volunteer work through the Meals on Wheels program. This led to a post retirement career at RNR Patient Transfer, as well as countless years volunteering at The Royal Victoria Regional Health Center in Barrie and the Orillia Solder's Memorial Hospital. Scott had a passion for human connection, and this is a value his family wish he would be remembered for. His jovial laugh, his back-cracking hugs, and his love for his family will all be sorely missed. A celebration of life and open house will be held on Saturday, July 11th at the family farm (2320 Line 2 N, Oro Medonte) between 1-4 pm. Food and beverages will be provided and a few dedications will be given a 2pm by family & friends. Precautions will be taken due to Covid-19, and the family asks that all visitors wear masks and adhere to public health guidelines. Masks & gloves will be provided. If desired, memorial donations to the Volunteers of Orillia Solder's Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705) 325-2231