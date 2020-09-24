Born June 18, 1943 in St John's, NL and residing in Angus, ON, Art passed from this world at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie, on September 11, 2020, in the arms of his best friend and wife of 39 years, Jeralyn (Anderson) Blackley. Deeply missed by his daughter, Tammy Vaughan and son-in-law, Lyle Vaughan, granddaughters, Savannah Vaughan and Makayla Vaughan and great-granddaughters, Paizlee Vaughan and Everleigh Vaughan with fond memories from Virginia Engel - all of Yorkton, Saskatchewan. Much missed by brother, Lorne Wiley. Art also leaves behind his sister, Lorrie Wray, brother, Larry Wiley, nephew, Scott Curtis, and sister-in-law, Diane Blackman. Predeceased by brother Lloyd Wiley Jr. and his parents, Mary (Rogers) and Lloyd Wiley Sr. Art was very close to his sister-in-law, Donna Anderson and her husband, Peter Cudahy. He also leaves sister-in-law, Susie Anderson; brother-in-law, Greg Anderson and his wife, Sharon; and brother-in-law, Neil Anderson and his wife Wendy (Marisa and Riley). Predeceased by his brother-in-law, Ian Anderson (Cindy Sohm) (Tory). While we mourn the loss of Art, we celebrate his love of life. He found enjoyment in everything he encountered. He was particularly proud of his military career which spanned 40+ years of service to his country, including serving with the Royal Canadian Regiment (where he first fell in love with parachuting), the Royal Signal Corps and the Royal Canadian Logistics Corp. Art was a very proud member of the Canadian Airborne Regiment and was a Charter member of the Canadian Airborne Forces Association (CAFA) Huronia. He also served on Canadian Forces Submarines ("O" Group). Art was especially excited about his work with the Canadian Forces Cadet organizations for the last seven years of his Military career. Art had a gift that allowed him to touch everyone with whom he came into contact. It seems everyone liked Art. How special. There are a number of people we could possibly mention here, but I am sure you know who you are and know that you, in turn, touched Art and have a special place in his heart. Art loved his fishing trips and buddies (fish optional). He also enjoyed learning the art of making maple syrup, achieving the position of Assistant Sugar Master at the Base Borden Rod & Gun Club. During his time at the Rod & Gun Club, Art was also very involved in the annual Controlled Deer Hunt, acting as Chief Cook and Bottle Washer for up to 50 hunters from all walks of life. He enjoyed anything to do with being outdoors and observing nature. And we cannot forget his love of reading, military history and his daily newspaper and crossword puzzles. Due to current social restrictions and in accordance with Art' wishes cremation has taken place and there are no plans for a service - at least at this time. We celebrate his life every day. If you wish to make a remembrance in Art's name, please do so to Hospice Simcoe or the Nature Conservancy of Canada. On the other hand, Art loved his glass of white wine in the early evening and occasional(?) beer. He also loved having a bouquet of cut flowers in the house every day, especially carnations or mini carnations. So, if desired, raise a glass of wine or a beer in Art's memory and/or pick up a small bouquet of carnations and either enjoy them yourself or give them to a friend in memory of Art. Thank you for all the memories, prayers and expressions of condolence. We are very blessed.