Sharon SCRIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon SCRIVER

Sharon SCRIVER Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Jean Racine, in her 74th year, on January 5, 2020. Sharon, beloved mother of Robert (Nicky), Michelle (Don) and Dennis Jr. (Annette). Dear grandmother of Anthony, Alex, Aspen, Aryk, Dylan, Meaghan, Madison and great-grandmother of Rhys, Levin, Havok, Athena and Wyatt. Sister of John (predeceased) (Liz), Gary (Carol), Tom (Cina), Ted (predeceased), Doug (Denise), Sandra, Bonnie, Betty, Bob (predeceased) (Kim). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition - Barrie. If desired, donations in Sharon's memory may be made to the Royal Victoria Hospital or The Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 11, 2020
