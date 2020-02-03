|
It is with profound sadness with family by her side, we announce the peaceful passing of Sharron Mary Bellamy, Friday January 31, 2020 in Hospice Simcoe. Loving wife of 53 years to William Edwin Bellamy. Devoted Mother to Christina Sharron Payne (nee Bellamy) and husband Wallace Sheldon Payne and affectionate Grandmother to Grand-daughter Kennedy Bellamy Payne. She will be greatly missed by her loving and supportive family of 5 sisters, one brother, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Sharron was born in Creemore, ON to Mary and Maurice Patton on December 7, 1946. Sharron and Bill have resided in Orillia for the past 17 years after relocating from Burlington, ON. She will be remembered for her tremendous strengthen, courage, incredible selflessness, love of life, family time, international travels, moving adventures, competitive scrabble games, bottomless cups of tea and a smile capable of brightening every room she walked in. A Memorial Service will be held Friday February 7, 2020 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church located at 99 Peter St. North in Orillia, ON. Visitation will be held from 12 - 2 p.m. with the Memorial Service at 2 pm and reception to follow. Cremation has taken place. Sharron's family would like to thank Dr. Dareai, Soldier's Memorial Hospital, LHIN, the Bayshore medical and nursing teams and Hospice Simcoe for their excellent and compassionate care of Sharron during her illness. If desired, donations can be made to the and/or Hospice Simcoe. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 3, 2020