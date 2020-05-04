It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shawn at his home on April 30, 2020 in his 33rd year. Loving partner and best friend of Tori Banting. Beloved son of Richard Richards and Johanne Logue and stepson of Joe Nunes. Dear brother of Shianne Nunes (Zach), Shae Hickey (Luke) and Ricky Richards (Kelly). Loving Uncle to Willow. Cherished nephew of Janis Logue (Gerry Della Pia) and cousin of Justin, Jimmy and Johnny. Shawn was a roofer by trade and worked the last 3 years with AG roofing of Orillia. Shawn loved his job; he loved the company and had a great respect for his boss, Brian Audia. Shawn will be missed and lovingly remembered by his family and many friends. A celebration of Shawn's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street East, Orillia L3V 1L1 (705) 327 0221. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 4, 2020.