It is with very heavy hearts we announce Sheila's passing at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in her 75th year. Beloved wife of Paul Gill for 55 years. Loving mother of Scott Gill. Cherished grandmother of Justine and Merrick. Sheila will be lovingly remembered by her family and many friends. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation through the Simcoe Funeral Home (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 28, 2020.