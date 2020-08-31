Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, in her 87th year. Born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and raised in Regina, Saskatchewan. Daughter of Eva Mock and step daughter of Bernard Mock. Sheila married Alan Sheridan in 1952 and had three sons Michael, Glen (Theresa), and Brian. Eventually followed by 3 grandchildren Alan, Eric, and Emily Rose. Moved to Toronto in the early 1960's and worked as a secretary at St. Richards School, followed by 20 years in the clerk's office for the City of Scarborough before retiring in 1982. Divorced in 1980 and married current spouse in 1983. Married for 37 year to Delbert Hall. Has several step children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren from that current union. Moved to Innisfil in 1996 and was very active as a volunteer for the library, meals on wheels and Innisfil Historical Society. Sheila and Del enjoyed 37 wonderful years together. Skated, danced, cycled, and traveled the world together and made many great friends. Sheila lived a good, full life and will be fondly remembered and sadly missed. Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass was held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, in Barrie, on Friday, August 28, 2020. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice
. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca