Passed away suddenly in Orillia on December 25, 2019 at the age of 64. Sheila was the beloved sister to Bonnie (Dave) Camick, Gayle (Murray) Strong, James Canning, Paulette (Ross) Black, and Billy Canning. Predeceased by her siblings Mariette, Calvin and Silas. Loving daughter of Frank and Jean Canning. Fondly remembered by her friends, family and caregivers. Sheila was a member of the Wellington Street Pentecostal Church in Bracebridge. Shelia also enjoyed visits with her sisters, gardening and riding the Gator. A special thanks to all the loving care from the staff at Community Living South Muskoka, Bracebridge. Memorial contributions to Community Living South Muskoka would be greatly appreciated. Personal condolences may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com