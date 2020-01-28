|
Passed away at the Georgian Manor on Friday January 24, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Pilon. Cherished mother of Gail (Howard) Bowen, Wayne (Diane) Pilon and Linda (Ron) Banks. Will be missed dearly by her grandchildren; Kevin (Sonia), Vicki (Justin), Jeffrey (Christine), Jamie (Holly), Lorrie (Steve) and Kelly. Adoring great - grandmother of Scott, Kaily, Shaun, Madisyn, Sara, Matthew, Chloe, Tristan, Gregory, Mitchell, Sydney, Austin and Garrett. The family will receive friends at the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland) on Wednesday January 29 from 12:00 noon until 1:30 p.m. Funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Waverley United Cemetery to take place in the spring. If desired memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Hospital for Sick Children would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be forwarded through www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 28, 2020