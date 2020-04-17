Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Shiela O'LEARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shiela O'LEARY


1949 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shiela O'LEARY Obituary
Shiela passed away at home surrounded by her family on April 16, 2020 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Shiela was the beloved wife of Brian O'Leary for 52 years. Loving mother of Darrell O'Leary (Crissy) and Nicole Ivison (Chad). Proud grandmother of Rhianne & Quinn Ivison, Logan, Zach and Sam O'Leary. Dear sister of the late Robert Holmes (Roberta), Elaine Drury (Keith), Carolyn Beaton (Bob), Brian Holmes (Cathy), Marilyn McNish (Gary), Scott Holmes (Betty) and the late Wendy Murphy (Harry). Dear sister in law of Sharon Bakker (Ron), Ronnie O'Leary, Ralph O'Leary, Marie Mortensen (Ernie), David O'Leary (Melanie) and Glen O'Leary. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Shiela had a feisty personality to the end, retiring from her beloved job supporting the staff and families at Wellington Street Daycare only a few short months ago. She will be remembered as a "favorite" to many with her contagious laugh, sometimes a snort, and her joy for a good party. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations in Shiela's memory can be made to Stevenson Memorial Hospital or Matthew's House. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shiela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -