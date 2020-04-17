|
|
Shiela passed away at home surrounded by her family on April 16, 2020 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Shiela was the beloved wife of Brian O'Leary for 52 years. Loving mother of Darrell O'Leary (Crissy) and Nicole Ivison (Chad). Proud grandmother of Rhianne & Quinn Ivison, Logan, Zach and Sam O'Leary. Dear sister of the late Robert Holmes (Roberta), Elaine Drury (Keith), Carolyn Beaton (Bob), Brian Holmes (Cathy), Marilyn McNish (Gary), Scott Holmes (Betty) and the late Wendy Murphy (Harry). Dear sister in law of Sharon Bakker (Ron), Ronnie O'Leary, Ralph O'Leary, Marie Mortensen (Ernie), David O'Leary (Melanie) and Glen O'Leary. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Shiela had a feisty personality to the end, retiring from her beloved job supporting the staff and families at Wellington Street Daycare only a few short months ago. She will be remembered as a "favorite" to many with her contagious laugh, sometimes a snort, and her joy for a good party. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations in Shiela's memory can be made to Stevenson Memorial Hospital or Matthew's House. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020