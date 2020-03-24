Home

Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Shimera Tara DIONE Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of a very creative soul, Shimera Tara Dione, of Orillia on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Loving mother to David Ogden (Christina Norris) of Kanata and Steven Ogden (Robin Grout Ogden) of Oakville. Beloved and cherished Nama to Meredith, Benjamin, Tyler, Elliot and Sydney. Shimera is remembered and loved by her sister, Doreen (Terry) Owen and family, Joanne, John, Christine and Brian. Shimera was also a special aunt and friend to Marcia Curtis and Cheryl Leonard. She is predeceased by her parents, Vera and Clarence (Mac) McQuay and her sister Brenda Johnstone. Shimera brought imagination and passion to everything: conversation, a blank canvas, new hairstyle, an actor's face, and even a good argument. An artist in every sense of the word, Shimera passed her love of all things creative on to her adored grandchildren through painting sessions, fun stories and heartfelt chats during haircuts. In addition to her family and many friends, Shimera has also left her legacy in the Orillia Arts and Theatre communities. Whether it was in an exhibition or backstage, her enthusiasm, commitment and talent to the arts, hair and makeup industries, regardless of the magnitude of the production, were always a source of pride. Her divine and creative self will be cherished forever. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 24, 2020
