Passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Saturday February 8th 2020 in her 79th year. Beloved wife of the late Louis Gamna. Loving mother of Philip Gamna, Barbara Ronchi (Art) and Jeffrey Gamna. Cherished grandmother of Nicholette (Keith), Jacquelynn and Michael (Abbi). Great grandmother to Jayde, Justin and Alyssa. Dear sister of David Raymond and Pat Raycraft (Jim). Shirley was a teacher with the SCDSB for more than 35 years before her retirement. She will be lovingly remembered by her many friends and family. Visitation will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia on Thursday February 13th from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Friday February 14th at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. Spring Interment at St. Andrew's-St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Canadian Diabetes Association or to the OSPCA - Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 13, 2020