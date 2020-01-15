|
With much sadness but with gratitude for a long life well lived, Shirley passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving wife of Eldon Atkinson. Cherished mother of Linda (Robin) Travis, Mary Butler, and Donald (Birgit) Atkinson. Grandmother of Jason (Christy) Travis, Sarah (Jason) Lyon, Katie Butler, Robert Butler, Christopher Atkinson and Ingrid Atkinson. Great-grandmother of Logan and Bailey Travis and Avery and Kaitley Lyon. Sister of Carol Rix, Georgina (the late Robert) Lackie, the late J. Allan (Beverly) Rix and the late Margaret (the late Robert) Sinclair. Shirley will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Friends will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME (445 St. Vincent St. Barrie) on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations to a would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca "May the road rise up to meet you and the wind always at your back"
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 15, 2020