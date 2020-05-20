Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family and dear friend Lynn Metheral, passed away after a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Shirley was the loving daughter of Fred and Almeda (nee Tyler) ( predeceased) of Collingwood. Devoted wife of Steve for 51 years. Loving mother of Stacy (Adrian) and Jody. Beloved sister of Steven (Judy) and Robert (Penny). Adoring grandmother of Spencer, Christopher, Kirsten, Grace, Abbey, Ben. Predeceased by her grandson Tyler Beaumont (2006). Dearly loved sister-in-law of Terry (Marsha), Colleen (Ken), and Lorna (Lewis). Loving niece of June Tyler. Proud aunt of Brandi, Lyndsay, Jennifer, Kyle, Ryan, Krista, John, Cheri, Jay, and Kerry. Treasured friend to so many. Special thanks to friend Lynn Metheral for all the care and kindness she extended to Shirley and the Geddes family during this difficult time. Shirley worked at the Collingwood General and Marine hospital for over 31 years. Her kind, gentle, and nurturing qualities were so appreciated by all who knew her. Shirley loved life and had many hobbies, including biking, gardening, and spending time with her husband, Steve, and her grandchildren at Sunset Point. She also loved animals and enjoyed spending many days in the sunshine with her horse, Hugo. As per Shirley's request, cremation has taken place. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Her passion, dedication, and love for life will be kept alive through her family and her many friends who will cherish her memory forever. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words, And missed beyond measure. In honour of Shirley, memorial contributions may be made to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, Hospice Georgian Triangle, Georgian Triangle Humane society, or to a charity of choice. Friends may visit Shirley's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.