After a courageous struggle with Alzheimer's, Shirley Eileen Cook died April 4th at Leacock Care Centre. Born in Orillia September 13, 1934, Shirley was the eldest daughter of James and Bessie Grayston. Loving wife of 66 years to the late Doug (June 2019). Dear Mom to Cheryl (John Sealey), Karen (Bill Shurben), Susan Cook, Linda Cook and daughter-in-law Sharon Cook (Rick 2010). Also survived by her dearest grandchildren Matt Sealey, Greg (Heather) Sealey, Michelle Cook, Danielle Cook, Nick (Laura) Shurben, Alex (Teri) Shurben and her great grandchildren Jack, Zoe and Lilah Shurben. Shirley is also survived by her sister Wilma Kantor, brother Garry (Pat) Grayston, sisters in law Jean Wood, Joyce Diebold, brother in law Gerald Stewart as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Shirley will be remembered for her tireless work at her church St. David's. She was a lifelong resident of Orillia and spent many hours volunteering in her community. She delivered Meals on Wheels, spent time with seniors at the Leacock Care facility and canvassed for the Cancer Society. She also worked at ODCVI high school in the cafeteria for over 20 years where she enjoyed feeding both staff and students. As per her wishes cremation has taken place. A funeral will be held for Shirley at a later date when we can all be together to again to celebrate her life. Many, many thanks to the staff at Leacock for their loving care of our Mom and family. You deserve a medal for your devotion. In lieu of flowers a donation to St. David's Anglican Lutheran Church, the Alzheimer's Society or your local food bank would be appreciated. Donations may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street Orillia, ON L3V 1L1, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 8, 2020