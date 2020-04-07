Home

TEBUTT, Shirley Elleen Shirley Elleen Tebbuttwas taken into the loving arms of our Lord on April 3, 2020, in her 87th year, after a life-long struggle with lung disease. In addition to studying to be a concert pianist during her youth, Shirley was a loving, dedicated and compassionate mother/grandmother and a prolific knitter who loved designing and making one-of-a-kind story-book dolls for craft shows. Shirley was also a committed volunteer for the Georgian Bay General Hospital. Beloved mother of Peter, Tom, and Laurie (Santangelo), grandmother of John, Amanda, Daniel, James, Alexander, Catherine, and Joseph, great-grandmother of Emily, Owen, Madelyn, and Dayna. Profoundly missed but not forgotten, Shirley's spirit will be reunited with her late husband Donald Tebbutt. A closed funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A celebration of Shirley's life will be scheduled post-COVID. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online or by cheque to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation. Messages of Sympathy and Donations can be left at www.penetangfuneral.ca. Arrangements entrusted to the Salon Funéraire -Penetanguishene - Funeral Home
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 7, 2020
