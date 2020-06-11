Shirley GEDDES
The family of Shirley Geddes would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to us during this difficult time. We so appreciated the flowers and delicious meals that were provided to us. Our family wishes to express our heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Peter and Mary Savage for their kindness, caring and compassion during Shirley's final months. A special thank you to Nancy MacDonald. Words cannot express our gratitude to you for providing your " Healing Touch " . To Fawcett Funeral Home, the understanding and professionalism you showed to us during this sad time will never be forgotten. A special thank you to the donations made to Hospice Georgian Triangle, The Georgian Triangle Humane Society, The Collingwood G&M Hospital Foundation, and to the trees that were planted as a living memorial in honour of Shirley. Shirley will be forever missed by her family and friends, but we know that she will live in the hearts who all have shared their grief with us during this time. With warmest regards, the Geddes Family.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 11, 2020.
