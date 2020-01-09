|
Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side , on Monday December 30th, 2019 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of 68 years to Robert "Bob" Gillesby. Loving mother of Shelley Dahmer, Holly Moreau (Evain), Robin Genier (Richard) and Jamie Gillesby (Michele). Grandmother of Kristin Smith (Justin), Adam Moreau (Jan), Christopher Genier (Anna), Stephen Genier (Amanda), Michael Genier (Amanda) and Keena Belanger (Michael). Great grandmother of 8. Sister of Lucille Lloyd. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held at St. James on the Lines Cemetery in the spring. If desired, donations to the would be greatly appreciated and will be accepted by the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.