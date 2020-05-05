It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear mother, Shirley, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at age 87. She is reunited with her beloved husband Marty. She will be lovingly remembered by daughter Sharon (Laszlo), sons, Steve (Rhonda), Scott, and grandchildren, Tyler, Thomas, Michael, and John, of whom she was so proud. Dear sister to Calvin and his late wife Anne, sister-in-law to Wally (Joyce). Missed by nieces, nephews and friends. Shirley was an avid reader, skier, and golfer. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends and over her many years living in Barrie was a member of several Bridge Clubs, the Book Club and the Barrie Country Club. She brought a cheer to everyone around with her quick sense of humour. Cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders, www.doctorswithoutborders.ca Online condolences may be made through www.taylorfh.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.