At her home in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in her 91st year. Shirley Banks (nee Ferguson) beloved wife of the late Gordon Banks. Much loved mother of Lynn Gustain, Leah Belanger (Mike) and Lisa Cardinell - Johnson (Johnny). Loving grandmother of Tanya Poznanski (Brian), Jennifer Feggi (Grant), Brady Belanger, Korrie Belanger, Mitchell Albert - Cardinell (Christina), Chelsea Cardinell (Adre), Paul Gustain and Chip Gustain. Loving great-grandmother of Brandon, Kate, Ryley, Jackson, Aria, Ava, Michael and Alex. Dear sister of Robert Ferguson and the late Lee and Ron Ferguson. Also lovingly remembered by her aunt Dorothy Edgar; as well as her many nieces and nephews. Shirley was a professor at Georgian College where she taught Law and Security and Office Administration for over 30 years. A Memorial service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the . Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 15, 2020