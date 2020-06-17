After a short and courageous battle with cancer, Shirley passed peacefully with family and her dog Piper by her side, on Friday, June 12th, 2020, in her 77th year. Loving wife of Kenneth Edward Crowe, who will greatly miss his "Irish Rose". Mother of Patrick John Crowe (Brenda), and Kelly Dawn Crowe. Grandmother of Emma (Brandon), and Madeline. Shirley had a well-lived life and was an avid gardener, sewer and Baker of the best pies and butter tarts. She belonged to the Barrie Pipes and Drums, Painswick Horticultural Society and the Barrie Huronia Sweet Adelines for 25 years. Retired from Barrie North Collegiate as a secretary after 25 years. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the North Simcoe Muskoka Palliative Care Team, with special thanks to Dr. Kelly Emerson, and R.N. Stephanie and the staff at Bayshore Rx. Cremation has taken place. A Private Family Graveside Service was held at Grenfel Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, SickKids Foundation, or the Barrie SPCA. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 17, 2020.