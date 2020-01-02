|
It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Everett announce her passing on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the age of 85. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Laurie of 64 years. Beloved mother of Elaine (Bob), Marilyn (Rob), Sandi (Bob), Tim (Marlene), Susan (Peter), and the late David. Adored Nana of Mathew, Amanda, Stephen, Jennifer, Leanne, Jenna Rae, Jordan, Nathan, Oliver, Eric, Miranda, Maya, and Emma. Loving GG of Jason, Anthony, Keaton, Calleigh, Ryder and Lily. Shirley was predeceased by her sister Ruth Welch. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Shirley was a devoted and faithful servant of her church and community. Her faith was her comfort and her God her strength. A proud Canada Post retiree. Visitation was held at the Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Cremation to follow. Remembrances in Shirley's memory to the General and Marine Hospital, Collingwood, would be appreciated by her family. www.chattersonfuneralhome.com