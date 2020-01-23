Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH
13 Baldwin Lane
Barrie, ON
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH
13 Baldwin Lane
Barrie, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Richard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Marie Richard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Marie Richard Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Shirley Richard at the age of 83 loving wife of Robert "Bob". Much loved mother of Susan Richard, John (Martha) Richard, Patricia Richard and Stephanie (Michael) Burgess. Proud grandmother of Brennon, Victoria, Emma, Madeline, Alex and Jeremy and great grandmother of Chloe. Shirley will be fondly remembered by her sister Marilyn (the late William) Gillespie and also her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Eric, Elsie, Florence, Violet, Ella, Wilfred, Herbert, Edward, Walter and Ezra. Friends and family will be received at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH 13 Baldwin Lane, Barrie on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Barrie. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -