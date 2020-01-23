|
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Shirley Richard at the age of 83 loving wife of Robert "Bob". Much loved mother of Susan Richard, John (Martha) Richard, Patricia Richard and Stephanie (Michael) Burgess. Proud grandmother of Brennon, Victoria, Emma, Madeline, Alex and Jeremy and great grandmother of Chloe. Shirley will be fondly remembered by her sister Marilyn (the late William) Gillespie and also her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Eric, Elsie, Florence, Violet, Ella, Wilfred, Herbert, Edward, Walter and Ezra. Friends and family will be received at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH 13 Baldwin Lane, Barrie on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Barrie. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020