Died peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home, in her favorite chair in her 76th year. Shirl, loved wife of the late Edward Smith. Loving mother of Wayne Smith and Lorrie (Kevin Ferguson). Dear grandma to Tyler Ferguson, Chad Ferguson (Carleigh) and Jenna Kesheshian (Alex). She cherished her role as Great Grandma to Adeline (two yrs) and Jameson (one month) Kesheshian and Senna Rae Ferguson (six months). Sister of Betty (Dave Galbraith) of Orangeville, Margaret (and the late Robert Stevens) of London, Patricia (Dave Bowes) of Stayner and Glen Dinsmore (Liz) of BC. Predeceased by sister Eileen (and Norman Thompson) and parents Delmar and Muriel Dinsmore). She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. As Mom's health began to fail, there were so many people involved in her daily care. Thank you to CNIB, North Simcoe Muskoka LHIN, her PSW Jess Crowe, Chantal Sky (Assisted Adult Living), her hairdressers who would come to her or pick her up and take her to the Salon, Deb Sacerty (her cleaning service), Foodland Stayner, Guardian Drugs Stayner and many thanks to Dr. Bryan Recoskie and his team. Thank you to all her friends who came to visit with Timmies in hand. That was the highlight of her days. Each and everyone of you showed her such kindness and compassion. We are eternally grateful for that. If we have missed anyone, we apologize sincerely. Per Shirl's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. Donations in Shirl's memory can be made to the CNIB or North Simcoe Muskoka LHIN. To sign her Book of memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 4, 2020