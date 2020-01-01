Home

Passed away at Georgian Bay General Hospital on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving wife of the late James Whittaker, mother of Hope Whittaker, James Jr. (Janice), Richard, Blair (Lana). Cherished grandma of Tracy (Oliver), Michelle (Mateen), Christopher, Rachel, Sean (Leanne), Adam (Krystyna), Michael, Erin (John), Robert, Brittany (Josh) and great grandma of many great grandchildren. Dear sister of John Glandon, and Sandy Reimer. Shirley is predeceased by her sister Mary Reynolds, Jeannie Fields, and her daughter in-law Jill Whittaker. Family and Friends will be received at Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551 on Friday January 10, 2020 form 7pm - 9pm. Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church at 11:30am. Memorial donations to Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
