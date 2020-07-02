Shirley Parrish

1/1
Passed away peacefully at Hampton Court, Southampton on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Shirley Anne Winnifred Parrish (nee White) of Southampton and formerly of Collingwood at the age of 87. Loving mother of Deborah and her husband Bryan Fischer of Southampton, Douglas and his wife Sheri of Fort St. John, B.C., Christine and her husband Mike Churchill of Port Burwell and Michael and his wife Shelly of Barrie. Proud grandmother of Allyson, Darran (Amy), Jacqueline, Megan (Trevor), Ashley (Trevor) and Brody (Cassie). Cherished great-grandmother of Connor, Ava, Emily, Mason, Sadie, Annie, Ethan, Marley, Piper, Harper, Brady, Bailey, Serenity, Payton and Rylee. Predeceased by her parents George and Margaret White, by her brothers Ken, Cliff, Angus, Earle, Claude, Harvey and by her sister Josephine. Shirley loved to spend many hours gardening in her flower beds and especially loved her roses, accomplishing more than 1 rose per stem. Cremation has taken place. Interment of Ashes First Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Collingwood at a later date. Many thanks to all the staff of Hampton Court for their ongoing super support and care of Shirley and her family. Much appreciation to Dr. Chapman, Dr. Fenn and Dr. Gleba for their wonderful care and support. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Activation Program, Hampton Court Retirement Villa or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Eagleson Funeral Home, Southampton. Condolences may be forwarded to the family through www.eaglesonfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 2, 2020.
