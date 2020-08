Passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 at the RVRHC, Barrie at the age of 90 years. Beloved daughter of the late William and Annie May Broderick. Loving mother of J. Gord (Susan) MacKenzie and Lynn MacKenzie. Dear grandma of Meranda, Christopher, and Danielle and great-grandma of Ariel. According to Shirley's wishes, cremation will take place. Online condolences may be made at www.peacefultransition.ca