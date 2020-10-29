1/1
Shirley Smith
Died peacefully on Friday October 23, 2020 at her home with family at her side at the age of 79. Shirley of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of the late David Smith (2007). Loving mother of David (Kim), Sonya (Gunter), Christine, and Mark (Amy). Cherished grandmother of Paula (Chris), Sabrina (Blair), Brad (Kerri), Ashlee (Steven), Karla (Adem), Kyle (Lindsey), Lucas, Graydon and Gavin and great grandmother of Chantelle, Brooklyn, Dawson, Logan, Xavier, Juliana, Riley, Ayden, Caylum, Burhan, Arianna, Ainslee and Connor. Dear sister of Gary (Addie) and Terry (the late Maureen). Shirley was a kind and loving woman who cherished her family and friends. She was a strong in her faith and a devoted member of the Prince of Peace Anglican Church. She will be deeply missed. A Family Funeral Service will be held at the Prince of Peace Anglican Church, Wasaga Beach. The ceremony may be viewed live beginning at 1 p.m Tuesday October 27, 2020 Please go to www.youtube.com and search Carruthers and Davidson. Interment Wasaga Beach Cemetery. If you wish to attend the interment service, please arrive at the cemetery at approximately 2:30 p.m. and await the funeral cortege arrival. If desired, a donation to Prince of Peace Anglican Church, St. Elizabeth's Health Care, Barrie, the Canadian Cancer Society or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by Shirley's family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 29, 2020.
