Shirley SOUTHORN

Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle, surrounded by the love of her family at her home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved and cherished wife of Bob. Loving mother of Tim (Sherry), Rob (Madeline), Glen, Kevin (Linda), Bev (Betty), Debbie, Terry (Giselle), and Wendy Stein (Ralph). Loved grandmother of Joe, Amanda, Nicole, Michelle, Justin, Theresa, Adam, Kevin, Jenny, Bryanna, Myles, Ainsley, Samantha, Sarah, and Noah. Dear great-grandmother of Tanner, Piper, Fletcher, Brady, Brandi, Ava, Tristan, Emma, Grace, Thomas, Lucas, Payton, and Reid. Will be missed by her siblings, Mary, Eleanor, John, Cathy, Mike, and Sandra and by her uncles Ralph and Oliver "Little Joe". Will also be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Karen Kennedy, Tammy and the Bayshore Nurses for their care and compassion shown to Shirley. At Shirley's request there will be no visitation or service, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the Coldwater Lions Club and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to share their stories and condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 23, 2020.
