Passed away peacefully at his home in Orillia on Wednesday July 29, 2020 in his 89th year. Sidney was born in London England to the late Sidney and Annie Sturge. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Smallwood) for 66 years. Loving father of Christina Benner and her husband Judson, and Richard Sturge and his wife Kim. Proud grandfather of Jack, Julia, and Mitchell. Dear brother of the late Roy (Doris). Sidney will be dearly missed by his nieces Deborah, Susan and nephew Paul. Dear brother in-law to Roger Ruthen and his wife Vivian; uncle to Mark and Julia. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Wildlife Federation through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia (705) 327-0221. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca