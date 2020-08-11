Passed away surrounded by family at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Friday, August 7, 2020 in his 60th year. Beloved husband of So Chheng. Loving father of Thien Giang, Tuan Giang and Taylor Giang. Greatly missed by siblings Dep Giang, Thuy Giang, Tham (Chuc Anh) Giang, Tuyet Giang as well as many extended family. Predeceased by parents Thay and Mot and brother Tam. Friends and family will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME 445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2 - 3:30 p.m. A private family memorial will take place. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
*In accordance to directives put in place by provincial governing bodies and the Public Health Unit, there will be a limit on the number of people permitted into Adams Funeral Home at one time. A maximum of 40 people in attendance for the service. Please note that wearing a facial covering and adhering to physical distancing directives are mandatory. No gathering is permitted in the funeral home parking lot please.