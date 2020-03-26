|
Stan died peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Wasaga Beach. Stan was a life professional of the Canadian Professional Golfers Association. Stan was an exceptional golf instructor and he will be remembered by many students and the members of Bolton, Glen Eagle and Marlwood golf courses. Stan leaves behind his son Paul (Kathy) and daughters Darla (Frank Lofranco) and Cathy (Jamie Durnin). He is predeceased by his wife Vivian Seed. Stan spent the last five years living at the Wasaga Beach Seniors Residence (WBSR). We were very fortunate to have our dad cared for by the Srey family (owners of WBSR) and their amazing staff. Dad was always treated like family. He wasn't the easiest client for the visiting PSWs and nurses, but they always treated him with respect. Special thanks to my Dad's friend Sarak and his special PSW, Anne Marie from Saint Elizabeth's. Thank you to all for taking such good care of our dad. Cremation has taken place. There will not be any additional services to honour Stan's wishes. If desired, a donation to The Kidney Foundation or to your local humane society would be appreciated by Stan's family. Arrangements under the direction of the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 26, 2020