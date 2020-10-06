1/1
Stanley Edward NOWOCIN
NOWOCI, Stanley Edward Passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Veterans Centre of the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto on Saturday October 3, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Beatrice. Loving father of Joanne Gordon (Wayne), Theresa Foy (Steve), Thomas Nowocin, and Joyce Nowocin (Craig Barss). Loving grandfather of Danielle, Katelyn, Carter, Joshua, Kristie, and Rachel. Will be fondly remembered by Beatrices's 10 children and their families. Predeceased by his son-in-law Kevin Gordon and by his brothers and sisters, Joseph, Mary, Stella, Jenny, and John. Stan was a proud Veteran of WII and was a part of the Canadian Liberation of the Netherlands. Stan also cottaged in the Honey Harbour and Port Severn areas since 1955 and was known locally as Stan the Muskie Man for his avid fishing skills. The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff of Ward LGSW of the Veterans Centre of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for the care and support shown to our father. Because of regulations due to COVID-19, a private service and burial for immediate family will be held. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Stan may be made to the "Poppy Fund" of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #270, Coldwater and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 6, 2020.
