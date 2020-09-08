1/1
Stella (Patenaude) QUESNELLE
passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Friday, September 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert Quesnelle, loving mother of Darlene, Gail, Dede, Grant, Ruth, Mark, Richard and Carol. Stella's children, 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends will hold a sweet and tender memory of Stella in their hearts always. Today we have lost a wonderful woman who took her role of family historian seriously while at the same time passing on to the current generations the fine art of making jam-jams, pet-de-soeurs and meat pies. We are moving forward thankful for all she did and are comforted with the knowledge that she once again is in her best dress and dancing shoes tripping the light fantastic in our fathers arms. A graveside service will take place at St. Ann's Cemetery on a date still to be determined.

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
