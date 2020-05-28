Passed away at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 59. Beloved husband of Charlene (nee Hopps). Loving father of Mandi Bowen, Cameron (Emily), Amy Ellis, and Chris Duffy. Proud grandfather of Gavin, Grayson, Payton, Bentley, and Kash. Loving son of Joan and the late Ted Duffy. Dear brother of Bill (Jen), predeceased by Al and Colleen. Stephen will be missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation through the Simcoe Funeral Home (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 28, 2020.